Dr Sim: Hygiene at Ramadan bazaars being closely monitored

KUCHING (March 12): The local councils are working together with the state Health Department to monitor cleanliness and hygiene at Ramadan bazaars in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, also called on members of the public to play their part and report Ramadan bazaars stalls that fail to practise good hygiene.

“Food safety is always very important, and thus the Sarawak Health Department is working together with public health inspectors of local councils to ensure food quality is maintained and prevent food poisoning.

“Stall operators who maintain proper food hygiene will attract more customers; if not, word about the lack of hygiene will spread around,” he told reporters during a walkabout at Emart Batu Kawa’s Ramadan Bazaar, here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, said Ramadan bazaars in Sarawak are the best examples of racial and religious harmony.

“The beautiful part of the bazaar is finding food that are normally unavailable other than during Ramadan, along with seeing people of all races joining,” he said.

Meanwhile, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, who was also present, said the council has assigned 24 personnel from its public health unit to monitor cleanliness at Ramadan bazaars under its jurisdiction.