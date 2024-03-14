English Tea House to host inaugural Ramadan buffet until April 9

KUCHING (March 14): The English Tea House near Dataran Ibu Pertiwi is hosting its first Ramadan buffet that will run until April 9, said Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

He said, for the first time, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has appointed the Hemisphere group under Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to administer and operate the English Tea House.

“There is a buffet that started yesterday (March 12) and is expected to conclude on April 9.

“I welcome everyone to experience a unique iftar by visiting the English Tea House and enjoy the riverside ambience,” said Hilmy when met by reporters after the launching of Sukma Ria Ramadan Bazaar in Petra Jaya.

The Sukma Ria Ramadan Bazaar was launched by the Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who was accompanied by minister in charge of DBKU and Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

When met by reporters, Sharifah Hasidah urged Ramadan bazaar vendors to consistently uphold cleanliness, maintain food quality and ensure that the food sold is freshly cooked and safe for buyers.

Operating from March 12 to April 9, Sukma Ria Ramadan Bazaar this year consists of 82 stalls that offer a variety of food and beverages.

This year, DBKU has collaborated with CCK Fresh Mart, Lee Ming Press Sdn Bhd and Media Venture Sdn Bhd.