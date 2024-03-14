‘Ridiculous’ for Kong to suggest rep channel annual allocation for Kota Sentosa to MPP

KUCHING (March 14): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said yesterday that he is not able to channel his RM5 million government allocation to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) as the funds are badly needed to improve his constituency.

He said there is much to be done in Kota Sentosa following 15 years under opposition control, and the RM5 million annual allocation is not enough to meet all the needs of the constituency.

“The suggestion by Democratic Action Party (DAP) that I give some of my RTP (rural transformation project) funds to MPP is ridiculous.

“I don’t know where they got the idea that we (government) elected representatives have so much money that we have extra budget for other purposes other than improving our own constituency.

“Even the budget allocated to me now is not enough. In Kota Sentosa for example, there is so much improvements needed as there was not much done when it was under the opposition before this,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Yap was responding to DAP member Michael Kong who on Tuesday suggested MPP seek additional funding from the three Sarawak United People’s Party assemblymen representing Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah, in view that the council had only secured RM1.5 million from the state government for development purposes.

Kong had said with a collective annual allocation of approximately RM25 million from Batu Kawah assemblyman Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang and Yap himself, there would be more than enough funds to bolster basic infrastructure in Kuching.

To this, Yap advised the opposition to do their part as well to help improve Kota Sentosa in view that the state constituency is under the Stampin parliamentary constituency represented by Chong Chieng Jen, who is DAP Sarawak chief.

“Why don’t they (DAP) speak to the minister at the federal level or tell the story about the problems faced by constituents in Kota Sentosa instead of complaining here and there,” he said.

Earlier, Yap accompanied by MPP councillors officiated at the launching of the Kota Sentosa Ramadan Bazaar located at Kota Sentosa Town Square.