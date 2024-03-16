Call to stop copper telephone cable thieves in Ranau district

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) has urged Telekom Malaysia to immediately recover all telephone cables no longer in use along major roads all over Sabah in order to prevent thieves from stealing them.

Its president, Datuk Henrynus Amin, who is a former Member of Parliament for Ranau, highlighted recent incidents where telephone cables almost the entire length of Jalan Marakau Ranau were stolen apparently for the copper to be sold as scrap metals.

Henrynus urged Telekom Malaysia to immediately inspect and recover or remove telephone cables hanging precariously even blocking some road access.

“I am told other districts such as Kota Belud are also facing problems where telephone cables are being stolen by thieves.”

For the record, he said the incident at Kg Marakau had been reported to Telekom Ranau by local residents but there is still no action by Telekom Malaysia to remove or recover remaining cables.

Henrynus said he believes the incidence at Jalan Marakau Ranau was not the work of local thieves since the cable thieves were highly organised with sophisticated information, manpower and equipment.

“They know where, when, what and how to steal cables quickly, loading them into trucks and disappear without a trace.

“It begs the question why top officials in Telekom Malaysia are not interested to recover telephone cables longer in use in all districts in Sabah.”

He said the thieves at Kg Marakau were caught by a local resident who was awakened by strange noises outside his house.

“Based on WhatsApp posting, the local resident who saw the thieves stealing cables shouted and confronted them before alerting neigbours.

“The thieves, caught by surprise, quickly left the scene in a black Axia leaving bundles of cut cables by the roadside.”

He said based on the same WhatsApp report a different red Axia car was also seen loitering suspiciously at the scene as if to monitor the situation.

“Unfortunately the eyewitnesses did not see the plate number as it was midnight and dark.”

Henrynus said he had personally alerted the Ranau police chief on the incident the day after and had urged police to increase surveillance of sensitive areas where telephone cables are vulnerable to being stolen.

Henrynus said he suspected these telephone cable thieves could be members of a well-organized illegal crime syndicate operating with impunity all over Sabah stealing telephone cables.

Perhaps, they have inside information which allowed them to identify locations where cables are no longer in use, steal and sell them without being detected or caught.

Henrynus therefore urged police to increase surveillance on vulnerable spots, and also to proactively investigate all scrap metals buyers or collection centres to detect highly unusual purchases of copper scrap metals to catch the thieves.

He said Telekom Malaysia should act quickly to recover all cables no longer in use to prevent the indiscriminate cutting and wastage of valuable copper telephone cables.

He said instead of allowing thieves to steal cables, Telekom Malaysia should hire local contractors to recover all telephone cables no longer in use.

He suggested the copper cables recovered can be legally sold by tender to cover cost.