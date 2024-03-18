S’wak muaythai fighters unbeatable in Kalimantan

KUCHING (March 18): Three fighters from Sarawak and their coach emerged unbeaten in the muaythai tournament dubbed ‘Weng Muaythai Fight Night Penprov MI Kalbar’ held in West Kalimantan, Indonesia from March 7 to 9.

They were among three other Malaysians who pit their skills against Indonesian counterparts in seven professional and amateur bouts.

Sarawak’s Mohd Azan, Iswandy Bolhassan and Mohd Nuraikal Ismail beat Indonesians Elcos Fighter, Eri Hartanto and Pinsensius respectively in amateur contests. State Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) coach Mohd Azan Nadzri also got into the thick of the action in a pro bout against Mahaji Arbain of West Borneo which ended in a draw.

Other results saw Mohammad Izzat Zulfaqar Hazrid (PMN Malaysia) beating Bima Andika (BMC Ketapang), Mohammad Hasbullah (PMN Malaysia) defeating Paulinus Akui Lea (BMC Ketapang) while Rizz Ezzandy Iswandy (PMN Malaysia) lost to Adriano (BMC Ketapang).

Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim thanked the West Kalimantan Indonesia Muaythai Province Manager for inviting Sarawak exponents to the tournament.

“Although it looks relaxed, each participant showed quality of competition that was quite intense and entertaining, thus raising the value and quality of the sport.

“Through organising a sports event like this that involves Indonesia and Malaysia, we can strengthen the brotherhood between the two countries in addition to promoting the sport of muaythai itself,” he said.

PMNS has decided to invite MI Kalbar Province to participate in a tournament in Sarawak in the future.