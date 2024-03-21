‘Bubur lambuk’ distribution strengthens community ties in Balingian

BALINGIAN (March 21): The Balingian sub-district office organised a ‘bubur lambuk’ distribution programme here Tuesday in conjunction with Ramadan.

The programme was jointly organised with the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) Balingian.

“The purpose of the programme was to further strengthen the relationship between Perkim Balingian and the local community,” said Balingian sub-district office administrative officer Dominic Arjun.

He said Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi helped distribute the porridge to visitors and stall operators at the Ramadan bazaar here, as well as to shop owners in the town who are mostly Chinese.

“The programme is a platform to strengthen ties among the multiracial community in Balingian,” said Abdul Yakub, as quoted in a state public communications unit report.

Also present during the distribution were Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh and acting Mukah district officer Peleadzman Ahip.