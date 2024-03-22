Award-winning musician Kitaro, Zainal Abidin to headline RWMF 2024

KUCHING (March 22): Award-winning composer, musician and recording artist Kitaro will be making his maiden performance at this year’s edition of Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), to take place at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in Damai on June 28-30.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Datuk Zainal Abidin, known for his song ‘Hijau’ will also make his appearance at the festival.

“Noted for his electronic-instrumental music, Kitaro is often regarded as one of the most prominent musical acts of new-age music. He plays about 50 instruments and has a vast collection of traditional instruments from all over the world and is quoted as saying ‘In the instrument, we can see all the cultures,’ which is the Kitaro Live World Tour will be one of the most anticipated performances this year.

“The local musical talent headlining this year from West Malaysia is none other than Datuk Zainal Abidin, known for his hit song ‘Hijau’ which has been around for over three decades. It was one of the first few songs in the country to be categorised under the genre of ‘World Music’, when the concept was still relatively new in Malaysia,” he said when officiating the 27th edition of RWMF held at a hotel here today.

Abdul Karim said Sarawakian budding artist Belle Sisoski, who represents East Malaysia, will be performing at the festival.

Celebrated for using her creative platform to raise awareness about indigenous rights, environmental and musical conservation in Sarawak, he said Belle’s work and storytelling methods garnered recognition both locally and internationally.

“Belle’s efforts to connect with the younger generation and introduce them to the rich variety of Sarawak’s traditional instruments through her music is what has truly earned her a special spot in RWMF2024,” he added.

He said RWMF 2024 comprises 20 acts in total, made up of 68 international musicians from 15 countries together with 63 Malaysian artists, which promises an unparalleled blend of musical genres from the tapestry of world music.

Local musical talents such as Alena Murang, The Borneo Collective, Tuni Sundatang, Nisa Addina, Zarul@OurBody Sound, Salammusik, The Colour of Sound’s Malaysia and Adrian G will be representing both eastern and western regions of Malaysia, he added.

International acts at the festival include Havana Social Club from Cuba, Alright Mela Meets Santoo (Pakistan/France), Bourbon Lassi (Australia), Krakatau Ethno (Indonesia), Nini (Taiwan) and Tribal Tide (Singapore); to name a few.

Ticket sales will open starting mid-April – with a three-day pass priced at RM635; one-day pass is RM235 (early bird), RM283 (pre-sale) and RM333 (door sale).