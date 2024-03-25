MASwings to mount 3 additional Kuching-Limbang flights during Hari Raya

KUCHING (March 25): MASwings has announced three additional flights for the Kuching-Limbang sector in anticipation for the increased travel demand during the upcoming Hari Raya festive season.

In a statement today, the regional community airline for Sabah and Sarawak said these additional flights would result in twice-daily flights on April 8, 9 and 14.

MASwings currently flies seven times weekly from Kuching to Limbang.

Its chief operating officer Suresh Singam said historically, the demand for flights on these routes during the festive season has consistently been high and this year is no exception.

“We encourage our valued customers to secure their tickets early, as currently, most flights during this peak season are experiencing a strong occupancy rate of 70 to 80 per cent.

“Seats are filling up fast, so we recommend booking promptly to ensure your travel plans are secured smoothly,” he added.

He said the airline’s flight and operations crew are fully prepared to ensure that every traveller reaches their destination efficiently and promptly, allowing them to enjoy more quality time with their loved ones or at their respective holiday destinations.

MASwings said the additional services from Kuching to Limbang will be operated on MASwings ATR72-500 aircraft.

“All tickets are inclusive of 20kg checked baggage and light refreshments, as part of the airline’s commitment to providing the best of Malaysian Hospitality while ensuring comfort and safety of all passengers throughout their journey.”

Tickets are available through ticket offices, or at any appointed travel agents throughout Malaysia. Bookings can also be made via Malaysia Airlines Call Centre number at 1 300 88 3000.

For more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules and to book your next travel hassle- free, do visit MASwings’ website at www.maswings.com.my.