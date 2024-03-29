Bandar Kuching MP donates RM19,250 to Wan Alwi Mosque

KUCHING (March 29): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii handed over RM19,250 to the Wan Alwi Mosque in Tabuan Jaya here for two programmes to be held this year.

According to him, they are the Aidilfitri Ramah Tamah programme and Hari Korban programme.

“I was invited to attend the fast-breaking ceremony at Tabuan Jaya’s Wan Alwi Mosque last week. I took the opportunity to hand over a donation of RM19,250 to the mosque for the use of the programmes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said the programmes are part of the mosque’s annual activities to help strengthen the relationship among the community residing near the mosque.

He added that the trust board of the mosque plays an important role in fortifying unity among the people in the community.

He disclosed that his parliamentary office allocated RM123,600 in 2023 for the construction of the toilet at the mosque.

“This new toilet is already completed and has already been in use since early this year,” he said.