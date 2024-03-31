No one should be allowed to use religious, racial sentiments to gain votes, popularity, says ACS chief in Easter message

KUCHING (March 31): The instigators of hatred and suspicions in this country must be held to account, said Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) chairman Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

He also said that no one, including politicians, should be allowed to use or abuse religious or racial sentiments to gain votes and popularity.

“As a nation, Malaysia has experienced far too many near misses towards self-destruction. We cannot afford to go on like that. Enough is enough. The rot must stop,” he said in his Easter message today.

He also called on everyone to work and pray hard for the renewal of this nation.

“Let us bring friendship, truth, understanding, peace and concord. Let us be a blessing to this nation,” he said.

On Easter celebration, Danald, who is also Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, said it is a great joy and wonderful assurance for Sarawakian Christians together with millions around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

“By his resurrection, he has overcome sin and death and raised us up to a new life with him (Colossians 3:1). Christ’s resurrection is a sure pledge of our blessed resurrection as believers.

“Without the resurrection, Christ’s death on the cross will be meaningless and worthless. The power of Christ’s resurrection enable us to live as renewed people – Resurrection People, Easter People – marked by forgiveness, hope, love, joy and peace,” he said.