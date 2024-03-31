Public debate should be broader, not just on finger-pointing, says DAP man

KUCHING (March 31): A debate focusing only on Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak or Kota Sentosa constituency is too narrow-minded and will fail to address broader policy issues affecting all citizens, says Michael Kong.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this in response to a statement made by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap on Thursday.

Yap had proposed that the public debate should be confined to specific topics pertaining to Kota Sentosa and what his predecessor (Chong) had done for the constituency.

In this aspect, Kong viewed that both parties ought to utilise such platform to discuss policies and matters that were of substantial interest and benefit to the wider public.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, as a two-term state minister, in a debate with Chong, a former federal deputy minister, will shed light on the respective parties’ views on housing and local government matters,” said Kong in a statement yesterday.

While pointing out accountability and transparency as the aspects of good governance, Kong described the current leaders as ‘the custodians governing the state and nation for the next generation’.

“Yap should not attempt to evade this topic by claiming he has no power or control over it,” he said.

“May I also remind him (Yap) that he campaigned on a promise to provide checks and balances for fairer policies, and therefore, he should be able to debate on this subject.

“A debate between DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Youth would offer an opportunity for the younger generation to express their beliefs and ideals on education, another vital aspect that helps mould the next generation.

“Hence, I call upon Yap to accept the challenge and get his fellow SUPP colleagues to join this debate of substantive matters beneficial to all segments of the public,” he said.

Adding on, Kong said he would be writing to Yap with the suggested time and date of the debate, namely at 7.30pm this May 9, for his confirmation so that they could proceed with the necessary preparations.

“The Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) has confirmed its readiness in helping to register interested people as audience, and to distribute tickets for the debate to the public,” said Kong.