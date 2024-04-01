Sarawak Cancer Centre a step closer towards realisation, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (April 1): The construction of the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre is another step closer towards realisation, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

His remarks were made following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of greenlight for this project in Kota Samarahan, in which the Sarawak government would implement the works using its own funds first, with the federal government to contribute back later on.

However, Dr Sim also pointed out that the necessary documents must be signed first before the project could kick off.

“Until it (documentation) is signed and sealed, we still need to be waiting patiently,” he said in a Facebook post, uploaded following the announcement by Anwar.

The Prime Minister, during his half-day visit to Sarawak last Saturday (March 30), had said that Sarawak would be the first state to provide initial financing for federal projects in the state, so as to speed up their implementation.

He pointed out that such cooperation, which he hailed as being ‘of historical significance’, would begin with the implementation of the Sarawak Cancer Centre.

Anwar also said that the new method for implementing projects had been agreed upon during a meeting between him, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government at a Sarawak development briefing and meeting, prior to him (Anwar) officiating at the ‘Madani Breaking of Fast’ event in Kota Samarahan.

Anwar, when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13 last year, had announced that the government would support Sarawak’s intention to develop a cancer centre.