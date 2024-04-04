Yap claims Chong avoiding debate on matters affecting Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (April 4): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap claims that his predecessor Chong Chieng Jen is avoiding a public debate on matters affecting the constituency.

This follows Chong’s response to Yap’s acceptance of Chong’s challenge for a debate via a letter dated April 1.

However, he said Chong apparently did not want to debate on matters confined to the constituency.

“The contents of the said letter are a repetition of a Facebook posting on March 31, 2024 by Michael Kong. The said letter is a typical DAP tactic of avoiding the real issue,” Yap claimed in a statement yesterday.

Yap said he would remain consistent that he has no problems for a public debate with Chong specifically on Kota Sentosa constituency matters only.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa branch chairman is the current assemblyman of Kota Sentosa while Chong is the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman and former three-term assemblyman for the constituency.

Chong is also the current two-term MP of Stampin, which Kota Sentosa is part of.

Yap believed that it would therefore be appropriate for Chong to debate with him (Yap) on what he has done for the welfare, progress and development of Kota Sentosa.

He asserted that any public debate between him and Chong must be relevant to the voters of Kota Sentosa and on matters both are responsible for, like whether Kota Sentosa is now better served under a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representative or whether it was left behind for 15 years under DAP representation in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

The counter proposal by Chong for him to debate with his (Chong’s) assistant (Kong) on accountability and transparency would be a sheer waste of time, Yap said, pointing out that he (Yap) is an ordinary YB (elected representative) and does not hold any government post and is not directly involved in the making of policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures on integrity, accountability and transparency of government ministries, departments, local authorities and government linked companies.

“Just in case Michael Kong is not aware, Sarawak is the first state in Malaysia to pass the Ombudsman Ordinance 2023 which shows the Sarawak GPS government’s seriousness in instilling an integrity culture for those in authority. Integrity is not just about avoiding corruption, embezzlement or fraud but it also fosters a culture of accountability where those holding positions in government entities or bodies take responsibility and are held accountable for their actions, decisions and their consequences.”

In a world where transparency and accountability are essential for a functional democracy, the Ombudsman Ordinance 2023 plays an essential role in ensuring the voice of the people are heard and the government operates in the best interest of its citizens, Yap said.

Yap debated and voted for the passing into law of the Ombudsman Ordinance 2023.

“Chong Chieng Jen should motivate his assistant Michael Kong to ensure that Commercial Vehicle and Licensing Board (LPKP) perform its duties and responsibilities with integrity by ensuring that decisions are made competently, accountably and transparently, now that Kong had been appointed as its chairman.”