Govt depts, agencies urged to emulate PM in not hosting Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (April 7): All government departments and agencies are urged to emulate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in not hosting a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house this year in light of the current economic situation.

In making this call, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said they should ponder whether it is wise to hold open house given the rising cost of living issues affecting many Malaysians.

“It would be much better if all government departments and agencies spend the allocated money on activities and programmes that can bring long-term benefits to the people.

“They should use the allocated money to find ways to improve people’s income and livelihood. We need to be more prudent and wise when dealing with public funds,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muzaffar said it is vital to note that “Islam enjoins its followers to avoid gluttony, waste and extravagance at all times” as well as “strictly forbids lavishness”.

“Public money needs to be spent cautiously and prudently at all times. There is no room for carelessness and wastefulness in dealing with the public’s money,” he stressed.

He said the Chief Secretary to the Government had, in an effort to ensure optimal government spending, instructed all government departments and agencies to organise events, ceremonies, meetings, seminars and workshops deemed necessary.

He added that it was suggested that such events be held at public premises or training institutes, while meetings be held online or via video conferencing to reduce claims on expenses.

“Also stated in the directive is the optimal use of utility resources such as electricity, water and office equipment as well as avoiding food and beverage waste for meetings or programmes,” said Muzaffar.