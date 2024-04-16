Amphitheatre proposed for Kg Haji Baki recreational park, says village committee

KUCHING (April 16): An amphitheatre has been proposed for the Kampung Haji Baki recreational park, according to the village security and development committee.

Committee secretary Fadillah Sulaman said the plan seeks to make the once vibrant and popular park useful and beautiful again.

“We have proposed that it be converted to an amphitheatre. The proposal is still at an infancy stage, being discussed,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“That area is no longer a playground. It has not been used as a playground for a long time.”

He said currently the park is used by some individuals to take a break or loiter.

Fadillah also said contractors have been engaged to clean the park from time to time.

He was reacting to a statement from Michael Kong, a special assistant to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who called for the park to be properly maintained for recreational activities.

According to Fadillah, Kong was merely using the poor condition of the park as a publicity stunt.

“The photos Michael Kong showed were taken before Covid-19 time. So, it’s not right to use them,” he claimed.

Separately, Kong paid another visit to the park today to substantiate his earlier claims.

“I am here to show that I did not make up the story. The park really needs a makeover.

“Just look at the children’s facilities, broken and rusty. They can pose a danger or personal hazards to anyone.

“All I want to say is that such a nice place should always be maintained properly and safe for all,” he said when met at the park.