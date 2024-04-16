SOCC Offshore achieves 10 million LTI-free hours milestone

KUCHING (April 16): Sarawak’s SOCC Offshore Sdn Bhd (SOCC Offshore), a catering company operating on coastal oil platforms in the country, has reached a significant milestone of 10 million hours without any lost time injuries (LTI) since a decade ago.

Having previously operated under the name Sribima Offshore Catering Services Sdn Bhd, this company, a subsidiary of SOCC Holdings Sdn Bhd, has been headquartered in Miri since 1983.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, SOCC Holdings group managing director Amin Aznizan highlighted the company’s commitment to safety.

“SOCC Offshore has achieved 10 million LTI-free hours this month, signifying uninterrupted work for our employees over 10 million hours without any accidents causing work stoppage.

“As an offshore company in the oil and gas sector, we prioritise safety at the highest level.

“Our safety standards are world-class, and globally, few companies have achieved 10 million LTI-free hours.

“So, as a Sarawakian company, and personally as Sarawakians, we take immense pride in our accomplishments. We embrace our Sarawakian roots, while adhering to global standards – not just meeting them, but also exceeding them,” he told reporters when met at the SOCC’s ‘Hari Raya’ open house at Dewan Baitulmal here last night.

Currently, SOCC Offshore employs about 400 people across Malaysia.

“With our onshore catering, we aim to match or exceed this number within one or two years, distributing the roles between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching.

“This means that we are looking to recruit another 300 to 400 individuals to join SOCC,” said Amin.

On challenges in the industry, Amin pointed out that they revolved around maintaining food quality and securing manpower.

“Quality consistency in food preparation and sourcing skilled manpower are our primary challenges.

“We address this by providing rigorous training to our cooks and chefs to ensure standardised taste and compliance with our standards,” he added.

“We collaborate with institutions like IKBN (National Youth Skills Institute) and TCS College to train students according to our standards.

“Additionally, our network extends to rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak, where we recruit individuals to join our workforce,” he added.

On retention, Amin emphasised the company’s family-oriented approach.

“In offshore operations, many employees have been with us for over a decade, and we aim to foster long-term relationships with our staff.

“Our focus is not only on recruitment but also on retaining and nurturing talent,” he added.

SOCC, a group of companies originating in Sarawak, has been active since 1983.

Its diverse businesses span across industries such as food and beverages, ravel. training, education, oil and gas, entertainment, and travels.

In 2021, SOCC Holdings Sdn Bhd was formed to streamline operations and enhance synergy among its subsidiaries.

This move meant to bolster efficiency and competitiveness by capitalising on each entity’s strengths.

SOCC Holdings Sdn Bhd oversees a portfolio of brands including SOCC, SMTC Global, SMTC Indonesia, SMTC Singapore, SMTC Myanmar, SMTC Dubai, SMTC Saudi, SMTC Ghana, Kedey Kamek, Nang Haus, TCS College, CQ Travel, and CQ Music.