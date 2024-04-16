Youth association of Kpg Annah Sadir receives RM40,000 in MRP funds

KUCHING (April 16): The youth association of Kampung Annah Sadir in Padawan near here has received a total of RM40,000 in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds.

Out of that amount, RM20,000 would be allocated for minor projects set for this year and another RM20,000 would be for running programmes and activities for next year, says Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Mambong assemblyman also commended the association for having actively carried out sports activities, aimed at fostering camaraderie among the local youths.

“In addition to strengthening their bonds, such activities also help keep young people away from unhealthy activities like drug abuse,” he said in a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on the opening of the fifth edition of the ‘Nine-A-Side’ soccer tournament organised by the youth association last Sunday.

Adding on, Dr Jerip called upon the village security and development committee of (JKKK) to collaborate with the youth association in identifyingthe suitable areas for the development of a comprehensive sports complex, meant to further enhance sports activities in the Annah Sadir area.

Meanwhile, the tournament gathered a total of 32 teams, all vying for the title of fifth champion of Sadir Youth Cup.

The competition serves as preparation to scout talents to represent the Mambong state constituency in the upcoming edition of the Piala Prima Bidayuh.

Also present were Padawan Sub-District Office assistant district officer Paul Mathieus Akin, Kuching Bidayuh Temenggong (Paramount Leader) Atok Derop and Ketua Kaum of Kampung Annah Sadir, Bobby Ham William.