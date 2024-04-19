Army men foils attempt to smuggle carrots into Indonesia near Bau

KUCHING (April 19): The Malaysian Army seized 53 boxes of carrots, estimated to be worth RM3,180, during an inspection in Bau near here today.

According to the Eastern Field Command, the troops also detained two local men, aged 22 and 24, who were transporting the items on board a pick-up truck.

“It is believed that the carrots were intended to be brought over into the Indonesian side, via an oil palm plantation in Kampung Stass in Bau at 2.50am today.

“Our soldiers stopped the pick-up truck after it was found to be driving along one of the ‘jalan tikus’ (non-registered routes), some 400m from the Malaysia-Indonesia border post, near the plantation.

“Along with the vehicle, the total value of the seizure is at RM101,180,” said the Eastern Field Command in a statement.

The two men and the seized items were later handed over to the Bau District police headquarters (IPD) for further action.