Wildlife Crime Punishment Guidelines Calculator launched

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): The Sabah and Sarawak courts on Friday launched the Wildlife Crime Punishment Guidelines Calculator.

Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, said the system was built based on the existing wildlife crime sentencing guidelines.

“The system was developed to facilitate the calculation of penalties for wildlife crimes based on the formula provided and is now in the second phase of development before adding artificial intelligence elements.

“The next phase is the collection of data where the approved punishments based on the use of the system will be compiled and combined.

“The data collection phase is expected to end at the end of 2026 and the element of artificial intelligence will be adopted in the wildlife crime sentencing guidelines calculator in 2027.

“However, this system requires continuous monitoring and improvement to ensure the safety, comfort and reliability of all stakeholders,” he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of the Wildlife Crime Punishment Guidelines Calculator at the court complex here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman hopes for continued cooperation to ensure that the goal of providing justice to wildlife can be achieved.

“We all play an important role in the fight against wildlife crime and we will keep up to date on relevant legislation around the world,” he added.

The Guidelines on Wildlife Crime Punishment in Sabah was launched on 22 June 2019 by the former Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima David Wong Dak Wah.

Meanwhile, the Guidelines on the Punishment of Wildlife Crimes in Sarawak was launched by the former Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim on

June 6, 2022.

Also present were Sabah State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Registrar of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, Nixon Kennedy Kumbong and Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga.