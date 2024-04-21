Public, local authorities should lend more support to ‘Light It Up Blue Walkathon’, says rep

BINTULU (April 21): The ‘Light It Up Blue Walkathon 2024’ programme should be given more support in the future, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He expressed his hopes the programme would garner larger support from the public and local authorities so it can continue giving a positive impact to the needy.

“Let us try together to achieve a society that is more inclusive and caring to all,” he said at the flag-off of the event, themed ‘Stride for Special Needs Awareness’, on Saturday at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMBK).

The programme, which saw 816 participants in 2km and 5km walks, was organised by the Advocacy Association of Early Childhood Educators (AECE) Bintulu in collaboration with UPMKB and sponsored by MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd.

“The programme aims to create greater awareness on the importance of early intervention for children with special needs, so they can enjoy a more comprehensive education.

“I’m pleased to see participation from all walks of life, especially parents, children with special needs and the local community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event’s spokesperson Cyndi Ling said the event aimed to raise awareness and promote understanding within the community regarding children with special needs.