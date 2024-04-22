Ewon: Tuaran remains Upko’s stronghold

TUARAN (April 22): Tuaran remains a stronghold of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko), said party president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said it is the only electoral seat that has consistently been won by the party since 1999.

“This proves Upko’s strength is visible and felt in Tuaran and hopefully this strength will serve as motivation and inspiration for other Upko divisions to also turn their areas into new strongholds for Upko,” he told reporters at the Upko Zone B (Tuaran and Sepanggar) Convention at the Kiulu Community Hall on Sunday.

Ewon thanked Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau as Upko Tuaran Division chief, Upko honorary president, and Tuaran MP for his hard work in strengthening the party’s position in the Tuaran constituency.

He said the party will continue to seek the best approach to maintain Tuaran as Upko’s stronghold.

“This requires significant support from representatives and grassroots leaders in Tuaran. When we employ a progressive approach, the people will surely choose us because of our diplomatic approach.

“Upko is now presenting itself with a new approach and a more progressive vision,” he said.

He also welcomed the participation of young people in the party and opined that this move will create a new stronger Upko.

“It’s not just us who elevate Upko, but the strength of any party’s stronghold is determined by the people, from the people, for the people,” he said.

Nine resolutions were unanimously passed by delegates at the convention.

Ewon said the resolutions were related to the upgrading of sub-districts and municipal councils, land consolidation through the Pantas programme, treated water supply along the Tamparuli-Pekan Nabalu road, political resolutions such as elections and new seats, and demands for rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said each resolution would be addressed by the bureaus established within the party.

“We have established bureaus to study, raise, and follow up on the appropriate actions Upko can take regarding each of these resolutions with the state and federal governments.

“There are matters that I will immediately raise with my colleagues in the federal Cabinet, especially regarding treated water supply. Similarly, with the rapid land consolidation that requires intervention and support from the federal government and the leadership of the Sabah state government,” he said.

Regarding the MA63, Ewon, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Minister and Penampang MP, said nine out of the 23 agenda items of the MA63 have been fully resolved, and the remaining ones are still being discussed by the Technical Committee and will be finalised at the Special Council on MA63.

He said the convention was a platform for Upko divisions to address people’s issues and party matters.

“At the same time, it serves as a platform for me to explain the matters we have resolved, the initiatives we have implemented, and the current policies of the government,” he said.

Madius first won the Tuaran seat for Upko in 1999 and remained the MP until 2008 when Datuk Wilfred Bumburing held the seat from until 2013. Since then, Madius has continued to serve as the area’s MP.