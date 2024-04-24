KLIA shooting: Travel agency manager faces 7 charges including illegal possession of gun

KOTA BHARU (April 24): A travel agency manager pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, on April 15, at the Sessions Court here today.

The accused, Hafizul Hawari, 38, claimed trial to all the charges read out to him before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

On the first charge, Hafizul was accused of illegally possessing a Glock 19 Austria pistol under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 [Act 37], which provides a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and a minimum of six lashes of the cane, if convicted.

For the second charge,he was accused of possessing 33 rounds of PMC 380 AUTO bullets without a valid licence under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 [Act 206], punishable under the same section, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

For the third charge, Hafizul was accused of possessing a clear plastic package containing ball-shaped firecrackers without a permit, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, punishable under the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

For the fourth, fifth, and sixth charges, the accused was alleged to have in possession three identification cards belonging to three different individuals aged 29, 34, and 35, respectively, under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

If convicted under this regulation, the accused could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison or fined a maximum of RM20,000, or both.

For the seventh charge, the accused was alleged to have driven a white Honda Civic car with a fake registration number, in violation of Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

If convicted under this section, the accused could face a minimum fine of RM5,000 and a maximum of RM20,000 or imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years, or both.

All the alleged offences were committed in a Honda Civic car in the compound of a private hospital here at around 3pm on April 15.

The prosecution was handled by Kelantan State Prosecution Director Muhammad Zaki Abdul Kudos, Deputy Public Prosecutors Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad and Siti Edabayu Subhan, while the accused was not represented .

In the proceedings, Hafizul requested bail and permission to make a phone call to appoint a lawyer.

Nik Habri, however, did not grant bail for the charges involving possession of a pistol, ammunition, and ball-shaped firecrackers, but allowed a bail of RM10,000 for the three charges of possessing other people’s identification cards and RM10,000 for the fake car registration number charge.

The court allowed the accused to be remanded at Sungai Buloh Prison and set May 23 as the date for the next hearing for case management and lawyer appointment. – Bernama