Anwar: Good airline company management can provide substantial wages to employees

SEPANG (April 26): A good airline company management can provide substantial wages to employees commensurate with their services, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such, he said the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) should focus on the management of Malaysia Airlines (MAB) so that any leaks can be avoided and governance strengthened.

“I hope the collaboration between MAG, Khazanah and MOT continues because of our willingness to work as a team with the principle of transparency to avoid waste. We can save the country and give bonuses and substantial wages to the employees.

“Let’s not underestimate this issue because the employees have families and deserve our attention and consideration. A company that is well managed, with decisions made carefully, prudently, and transparently, will bring a better future for the employees.”

Anwar said this at the launch of Malaysia Airlines (MAB) Academy and the groundbreaking ceremony of its Flight Simulator Building, here today.

Reiterating the ups and downs of Malaysia Airlines, formerly known as MAS, in the 1990s, Anwar said airline management needs to learn from past mistakes in order to commit in terms of governance, integrity and values.

He said the preference for beautiful buildings, extraordinary offices, world-famous exhibitions and paintings in a situation where the company is on the verge of bankruptcy makes no sense if the management is not monitored and there is no commitment in terms of governance and integrity values.

“That’s why in Madani (administration), apart from looking into all aspects of efficient management, digital transformation, energy transition and better industrial plan, we do not leave out the values of humanity, care, compassion and mercy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also expressed hope that the MAB campus and Flight Simulation Centre would not only provide advanced training to foreign airlines but also strive to improve its expertise and keep up with the rapid development of digital technology and modern innovation.

“I also hope that MAG and the MAB academy continue to monitor and not be tied to the old framework. There must be new energy that has more advantages from the point of digital transformation and innovation that can boost capabilities,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Transport Minister Anthony Loke and MAG Chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin. – Bernama