Premier grants RM728,080 special allocation to Jemoreng for river cleanup, says rep

SIBU (April 26): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given RM728,080 special allocation to Jemoreng to clean rivers in the state constituency, says its assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

“Alhamdulillah, today handed over a check for the special allocation of the YAB (His Honorable) Premier Sarawak for the cleaning of rivers in DUN N.44 Jemoreng amounting to RM728,080.

“This is an ongoing initiative from the Sarawak Government and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) to ensure the welfare of the people,” the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said in a Facebook post today.

He said the Matu district area in his constituency is below sea level and prone to flooding.

He added that many of his constituents are farmers and some still use the river as their main mode of transportation.

“Hopefully with this allocation, the people’s welfare will be better protected,” he said.