Community-based directory to be introduced in Kuching, says minister

KUCHING (April 27): A Community-Based Organisation (CBO) directory is set to be introduced in Kuching, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the directory hopes to empower local communities to lend assistance to those in need and with its launch, residents will gain easy access to relevant contacts and find a platform to directly connect with the relevant authorities.

“It serves as a crucial platform for locals to know who to reach out to for assistance,” she told reporters when met during the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri 2024 at the Arcum Tent, Magma Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah here today.

Regarding the timeline for the launch in Kuching, she explained that while plans are underway, the process is complex due to the localised nature of the initiative.

“We need time to establish connections with local authorities, police and community leaders, which requires thorough coordination. We already launched the directory in several places, including Sepang, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca, with Johor coming up next,” she said.

On the programme today, she said it was aimed at fostering camaraderie among community leaders.

She emphasised the significance of these leaders in safeguarding communities amidst rising cases of various societal challenges such as abuse and domestic violence.

“We see an increasing number of cases occurring, including abuse and domestic violence, in every village.

“That’s why it’s crucial for us at the ministry to engage with community leaders to empower them to play their roles effectively in safeguarding their communities,” she added.

Nancy also reiterated the importance of collaboration between community leaders, district offices, and government agencies in addressing social issues effectively.

She urged the public, especially vulnerable groups such as children and women, to utilise the ministry’s helpline, emphasising its critical role in providing assistance and support.

“The hotline 15999 is crucial, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and women, to know where they can seek help,” said Nancy.