International delegates in Kuching for Hakka Food Festival, ‘Lei Cha’ Day

KUCHING (April 27): Delegates from China, Singapore, Brunei, and various states of Malaysia converged on the capital city of Sarawak for the Hakka Food Festival and ‘Lei Cha’ Day.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin opened the event organised by the Sarawak Hopoh Association at the hall of SJK Chung Hua No.3 here today.

“Delicacies can serve as one of the selling points as far as tourism is concerned. We welcome delegates from outside Sarawak including China, Singapore and Brunei.

“We hope that non-Sarawakian delegates will take this opportunity to try out not just ‘Lei Cha’ (vegetarian traditional delicacy consisting of tea leaves and herbs mixed with roasted nuts, seeds, and grains) but also Sarawak Laksa, Kolo Mee and other food items, besides visiting some places of interest in the Cat City,” he said during the opening.

Kim Shin observed that traditional food such as ‘Lei Cha’ played a role in fostering closer rapport among the community while having the potential to boost tourism.

He said ‘Lei Cha’, a Hakka traditional delicacy, helps in detoxification and ought to be widely promoted in society given the rising concerns of keeping a healthy diet.

To help stay healthy, the minister said he would order ‘Lei Cha’ once or twice a month, adding that: “Lui cha is available in many eateries these days.”

He was delighted to note that the Federation of Hopoh Associations Malaysia had set May 1 as ‘Lei Cha’ Day and would organise ‘Hopoh Lei Cha Festival’ to mark the occasion to promote a healthy diet among the community.

“Setting May 1 as ‘Lei Cha’ Day is a good move and I hope the federation will keep up the good effort in promoting the Hopoh delicacy to our people, particularly the younger generation,” he said.

At the event, Kim Shin also launched a new book entitled ‘Sarawak Hopoh Authors and Brief Introduction of Their Works’, which comprises the history of the Sarawak Hopoh Community Association.

“Lee Fook Onn, who is an honorary advisor to the Sarawak Hopoh Community Association is the editor. He is also the president of Sarawak Chinese Authors Society,” he said.

Kim Shin believed that the new book will enlighten readers on the history and development of the Hopoh community in Sarawak.

He hoped to see the Chinese community play an active role in encouraging more Chinese writers to publish and support them by buying their books.

In showing his support, the minister purchased 100 copies of the book and pledged RM10,000 in aid of the event.

Among those present were Federation of Hopoh Associations Malaysia president Datuk Seri Chong Ket Pen and organising chairman Temenggong Liew Shark Sen.