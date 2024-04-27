Five divisions in S’wak declared as rabies areas as of April 19, says SDMC

KUCHING (April 27): Five divisions in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Bintulu and Sri Aman, have been declared as rabies areas as of April 19 this year, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said Sarawak recorded 78 rabies cases involving humans since 2017, with 71 of them being fatal.

The committee added 213,190 dogs had been vaccinated against rabies since 2017.

To further contain the rabies outbreak, SDMC said the state government will carry out Integrated Rabies Operation 2024 in Kuching from April 29-30 and May 2-3.

The agencies involved in the operation include the state Health Department, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, police, Civil Defence Department, state Enforcement and Safety Unit, Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council and other non-government organisations.

SDMC said the operation is aimed at creating awareness about rabies among the local community as well as the need to apply for a licence for their pets.

“These operations will be done on a door-to-door basis to vaccinate dogs and for the issuance of licences in areas which record among the highest number of rabies cases involving humans,” it said, adding the areas are Tabuan Jaya, Taman Landeh, Desa Wira and Sg Maong Tengah.

SDMC appealed to the community and dog owners to give their cooperation during the operation, which also aims to educate dog owners on not allowing their pets to be free-roaming.

“Everyone’s cooperation is essential to ensure that the operation can be implemented in a successful manner to contain the rabies outbreak so Sarawak can achieve Zero Rabies by 2030,” it said.