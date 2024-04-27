S’wak Transport Ministry seeks collab with research institute to enhance road safety

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak Transport Ministry (MOTS) intends to collaborate with Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to develop and implement road safety initiatives, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In a statement, the Sarawak Transport Minister said such initiatives throughout Sarawak are needed to enhance overall road safety standards and effectively reduce road traffic incidents and fatalities.

He revealed that on April 25, he conducted a working visit to the Miros headquarters in Kajang, Selangor with the aim of enhancing cooperation and establishing a strong partnership between the ministry and institute.

During the visit, the MOTS group led by Lee received a briefing from Miros chairman Professor Dr Wong Shaw Voon on the institute’s latest functions and operations.

The group also watched a demonstration video of a traffic collision test at the Miros showroom, and witnessed a live demonstration of driver distraction performance using a driving simulator.

“The discussion during the visit encompassed several aspects relating to road safety in Sarawak.

“This included road safety audit and star rating procedures, road crash investigation and analysis as well as the implementation of Malaysian Road Assessment Programme (MyRAP),” said the statement.