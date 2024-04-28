PM Anwar arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum special meeting

RIYADH (April 28): Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here on Saturday night for a three-day working visit to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar landed at King Khalid International Airport at about 10.25pm local time (3.25 am Sunday in Malaysia).

Anwar and other members of the Malaysian delegation were received upon arrival by Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed A. El-Khereiji, along with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah.

Riyadh will host the two-day WEF Special Meeting beginning Sunday with the theme “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development.”

Mohamad said Anwar has been invited by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to participate in a panel session during the opening of the Special Meeting alongside other leaders titled “A New Vision for Global Development.”

According to the Prime Minister’s itinerary, he is also scheduled to participate in a Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue on Asean – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in view of Malaysia’s Chairmanship of Asean in 2025. During this session, he is expected to deliver the opening remarks.

Another key highlight of the working visit is the Country Strategy Dialogue on Malaysia, in which Anwar will engage with prominent business leaders to explore economic opportunities in Malaysia.

On the sidelines of the summit, Anwar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders including his Jordanian counterpart, Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

The Prime Minister will also join other heads of state and government for a special dinner hosted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

This working visit will further solidify the longstanding close relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, and further strengthen the personal bond of friendship between the leaders. – Bernama