Sports medicine experts share research findings in KK

KOTA KINABALU(April 28) : The 18th Asian Federation of Sports Medicine (AFSM) Congress and the 8th Institut Sukan Negara Sports Medicine and Sports Science Conference served as a vital platform for the exchange of ideas and research in the realm of sports medicine and sports science.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh highlighted that the two-day conference facilitated a robust exchange of knowledge and expertise, underscoring the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of athletes striving to excel on the global stage.

Addressing attendees at the gala dinner of the 18th AFSM Congress and the 8th ISN Sports Medicine and Sports Science Conference on Saturday, Yeoh emphasized the Ministry’s aspiration to base its decisions on data-driven insights.

She remarked, “The insights gleaned from this conference are invaluable and can profoundly shape future policies regarding athletes’ health, safety, and performance in Malaysia.”

The 18th AFSM Congress and the 8th ISN Sports Medicine and Sports Science Conference were inaugurated earlier on Saturday by guest of honour Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail.

Yeoh highlighted that the event provided a platform for sports medicine experts from across Asia to share research findings and best practices. She noted the extensive networking opportunities offered by the Asian Federation of Sports Medicine, with participation from 37 countries, facilitating connections with professionals and institutions for potential collaboration on research projects, training programs, and resource sharing.

She stressed the significance of the conference amidst the approaching Paris 2024 Olympics, emphasizing the importance of keeping athletes injury-free and performing at their peak.

Yeoh also announced a grant of RM30,000 to the Malaysian Association of Sports Medicine (MASM) to support its endeavours.

During the dinner, Yeoh conferred the MASM Fellows Award to Datuk Dr Ramlan Abd Aziz, Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh Gill, Dr Ronnie Yeo, Prof. John George and Dr Chan Kin Yuen.