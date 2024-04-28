Sukma: S’wak govt allocates RM7 mln to upgrade sports, lodging facilities in Miri

MIRI (April 28): The Sarawak government has allocated RM7 million to upgrade the sports and lodging facilities in Miri for the upcoming 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), said Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Reduan.

Awang Putrayusrie, who is also Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) director said that this is part of the state’s commitment in providing the best sport facilities for Sukma as well as to ensure the well-being of the athletes are being properly taken care of during the competition.

“RM7 million had been requested from the state government to upgrade the infrastructures in Miri. An estimated cost of RM4 million had been allocated to upgrade the indoor stadium or referred to as the Miri City Stadium.

“As for the outdoor Miri Stadium, RM2 million was allocated to improve its facilities and another RM1 million was given to upgrade the sport’s village for athletes to put up during the duration of the games,” he said when met during the site visit on venues which are to be utilised for the Sukma 2024 in Miri which is scheduled to be held from Aug 17 to Aug 24.

The Sarawak government is spending around RM300 million to host the biggest Sukma event, involving 37 sports with 484 events in total.