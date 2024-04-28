S’wak Transport Ministry highlights career prospects in maritime industry

MIRI (April 28): Deputy Minister of state Transport Ministry Dato Henry Harry Jinep highlights the opportunities for young people to take up maritime studies and venture into the industry.

The shipping industry, he said, needs more new recruits and trained expertise due to the growth in the industry.

Although it is tough and requires specialized expertise, career opportunities and lucrative prospects await those who possess the right skills and qualifications, he said.

“Thus, parents who sends their children to undergo training are not only doing it for their children’s future career, but are actually contributing to economic growth,” he said in his remarks at the closing ceremony of Marine Deck Training at Pelita Maslaut Sdn Bhd (PMSB) in Lutong yesterday.

PMSB Maritime Training Centre is among the specialized training institution that offers maritime courses, outlined by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“For more than two decades, PMSB has expanded its operation from Sibu to Kota Kinabalu and thereafter spreads its wings to Miri, offering various courses including in the deck and engineering department.

PMSB has trained many local seafarers who are now able to secure jobs at local and even foreign companies, said the deputy minister.

“That being said, the Sarawak government is proud of PMSB’s achievements and contributions to create a talent pool, as well as to develop the nation’s shipping industry and economic growth,” said Henry.

At the ceremony, Henry presented certificates to 17 young seafarers who had completed their course training.

Among those in attendance were PMSB director Masni Amit; PMSB Training and Operation director Mohamad Safrin Masni; Yayasan Sarawak assistant director general Watson Chunggat Leonard Doo; Deputy Resident Juan Ubin; and councillor Abdullah Jaini.