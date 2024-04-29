DBP delegation calls on TYT, extends invites to upcoming events

KUCHING (April 29): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi received a courtesy call from a Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) delegation led by director Dr Hazami Jahari at Astana Negeri here today.

During the meeting, Hazami extended an official invitation to Wan Junaidi to attend the TYT Cup Youth Forum programme which will be held in June.

The Governor was also invited to attend the Sarawak State Literary Award which will be held before end of this year, according to a press release.

The release said Hazami on behalf of DBP also invited Wan Junaidi to another upcoming event which will be organised at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters.

The event will touch on a book titled ‘Evolution of Parliament’ which was written by Wan Junaidi and published by DBP.

The release said the Yang di-Pertua Negeri had agreed to attend all the events, and would give advice on matters such as making language the basis of unity and strengthening of identity, as well as his views on the law and the Constitution.