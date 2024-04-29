Land, Survey Department welcomes Awang Zamhari as new director

KUCHING (April 29): The Land and Survey Department Sarawak welcomes Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood as its new director, replacing Datu Abdullah Julaihi who will become permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development.

Abdullah has been holding the post since Sept 3, 2019, with Awang Zamhari being the department’s deputy director.

The handing-over of duties took place at a hotel here today.

In his remarks, Awang Zamhari said Abdullah had been in the department since June 7, 1993, starting as an administrative officer in Limbang.

“He was then appointed Land and Survey superintendent of Miri and Kuching in 2003 and 2007, respectively. Following that, Abdullah was appointed assistant director on July 29, 2011, and deputy director on Sept 18, 2017,” said Awang Zamhari.

“It is recognition of his leadership qualities and because of the Sarawak government’s trust in him, he is being tasked with bigger responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, the event also held four other handing-over of duty sessions.

The department’s new deputy directors are Rozlan Putit (management) and Norlina Ra’ee (operations), Alfian Bawi as assistant director (valuations), and Awang Nazri Awang Saperi as the Kuching superintendent.