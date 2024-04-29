Organise informative events to combat stigma against PwD, PPDK told

MIRI (April 29): Community-based rehabilitation centres (PPDK) are encouraged to organise more informative activities and programmes involving the local community to reduce the stigma and discrimination of persons with disabilities (PwD) among the public.

Niah Sub-District Office administrative officer Fazly Juna said PPDK should organise more events with the participation of PwD and rehabilitation centre trainees to create awareness for the public to empathise and understand individuals with disabilities.

“The PPDK staff members and volunteers’ dedication in training and educating children with disabilities has been indescribable as they help the latter improve themselves and their confidence in public.

“Their contribution is invaluable and greatly appreciated,” he said when officiating the Miri divisional ‘Jom Sihat dan Cergas’ PPDK programme on Saturday.

Some 55 children, parents and PPDK staff members from PPDK Batu Niah, PPDK Bekenu, PPDK Miri, and PPDK Sunflower participated in the event.

The programme consisted of a Zumba session, colouring contest, sandwich-making contest, healthy food quiz, and a talk by a Batu Niah Health Clinic dietitian.

Meanwhile, event organising chairman Low Mei Ping reminded parents to take special interest in preparing balance meals while also ensuring their children remain active through exercise to maintain their health.

“Children with special needs require different kinds of attention in terms of dietary habits. There are many cases where they suffer from obesity issues; I wish to say that it wasn’t enough to just feed your children food.

“Do feed them nutritious and balanced meals while also encouraging them to remain active through exercise,” she advised.