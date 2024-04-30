Asean Clean Tourist City Award adds another feather to SMC’s cap

SIBU (April 30): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) recorded another milestone upon receiving the ‘Asean Clean Tourist City Standard Award 2024-2026 (National Level)’.

The recognition was presented to the council by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MoTAC) during a ceremony where the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman officiated at the event.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley attributed the achievement to the council team’s exceptional efforts and their commitment in achieving this goal.

“SMC chairman Councillor Clarence Ting has also been very persistent in ensuring that Sibu town is clean,” said Izkandar in a Facebook post uploaded last night.

Izkandar also mentioned in his post that Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) also received the same award from MoTAC yesterday.