Fire damages Sungai Bidut tyre factory

SIBU (April 30): A fire caused minor damage to a tyre factory at Jalan Ting Sing, Sungai Bidut last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no one was injured in the incident.

Bomba said a report on the fire was received at 9.08pm and 13 firefighters from Sungai Merah fire station and another 14 from Sibu Central fire station were assigned to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a pile of used tyres that were kept inside and outside the wooden factory,” Bomba said in a statement.

The department said the fire also spread to a pile of wood located near the tyres, which were awaiting disposal.

“The area affected by the fire was about 9 per cent of the factory or 260 square metres of the entire building, which was 3,000 square metres,” said Bomba.

Firefighters also used the factory’s forklift to move the wood to help the firefighting operation, which ended at 11.50pm.

Also involved in the operation were four police personnel and two Sesco technicians.

The cause of the fire and total damages have yet to be ascertained.