RoS Sarawak holds dialogue with AAS principal office bearers

KUCHING (April 30): The Registrar of Societies (RoS) Sarawak held an engagement session with Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) at a leading hotel here today.

RoS Sarawak director Dato Georgina Apphia Ngau said the session was attended by 28 principal office bearers from AAS main body and its Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu branches.

“The engagement session with the association was held to remind them especially principal office bearers on the responsibility to administer associations in line with the Societies Act 1966, the association’s constitution and related national policies.

“The principal office bearers were also reminded to submit annual statements for main body and branches every year in accordance with the requirements of Section 14(1), Societies Act 1966,” she said in a statement.

She also said the session touched on review of annual statements, advisory services and dialogue sessions.

“The participants were given a brief explanation regarding the latest status of the association and the findings of the review of the main body and branches that need to be given attention by the principal office bearers,” she added.