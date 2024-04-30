Swinburne S’wak duo achieve runner-up position at SAS Curiosity Cup 2024

KUCHING (April 30): Two students from the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus’ School of Information and Communication Technologies achieved the runner-up position in the Data Presentation category of the recent SAS Curiosity Cup 2024.

In a press release, Swinburne Sarawak said the project by the duo titled ‘Analysing and Forecasting Global Happiness with World Happiness Report Data’, was highly regarded in this global competition.

The project by the Swinburne Sarawak team, known as the Insight Duo, involved a detailed analysis of the global happiness index.

The duo, comprising Shirleen Chuo Tsze Ting and Elaine Ho Yung Hui, under the supervision of Ts Dr Vong Wan Tze from the university’s Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science, explored trends in happiness scores and offered new insights into promoting well-being and identifying potential areas for strategic interventions using SAS technology.

“Participating in the competition has profoundly enriched my understanding of analytics by merging theoretical knowledge with practical application,” said Ho when describing her experience.

Chuo shared similar sentiments, saying that the Cup was more than a competition.

“It was a gateway that allowed me to challenge myself and delve deeper into the Data Science field,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vong stated that the competition served as an invaluable platform for nurturing young talents in data science.

“Our students have not only applied the knowledge and skills acquired at the School but have also garnered recognition from industry experts who serve as judges in the competition,” she said.

The SAS Curiosity Cup, organised by analytics leader SAS, is a global data science competition aimed at challenging students to apply their analytical skills to solve real-world problems.

The 2024 edition of the Cup involved intense competition among 107 teams from 19 countries, totalling 337 students, who provided innovative analytical solutions to various topics.

