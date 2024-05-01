Work with authorities to upgrade road to Bung Bratak Heritage Centre, Snowdan tells association chairman

BAU (May 1): Sarawak Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan today has urged the Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) to upgrade and widen the road leading to the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) in Kampung Tembawang Sauh here.

He has expressed hope that BBHA Dato Peter Minos to work with relevant authorities to prioritise upgrading the road to ensure smoother traffic flow, especially during significant events such as Bung Bratak Day today.

Having observed the situation firsthand, Snowdan emphasised that the current narrow road is inadequate to accommodate the influx of visitors.

“Despite the significant turnout, particularly on Labour Day, the primary issue I’ve noticed is the traffic congestion. I’ve observed two to three large buses contributing to the bottleneck, indicating that the roads may be insufficiently wide to accommodate the current volume of traffic.

“In the future, perhaps Dato Peter Minos can request for road upgrades to widen them, thereby facilitating smoother traffic flow,” he said during the opening of Bung Bratak Day here today.

Snowdan reiterated his ministry’s commitment to supporting cultural initiatives, recognising their role in fostering stability, understanding, and tolerance within communities.

He also pledged an additional personal funding of RM30,000 to supplement his ministry’s assistance, ensuring the future success of Bung Bratak Day.

Also present were Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol; Bidayuh community leader Temenggong Atok Derop; Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage Sarawak director Noor Seela Noor Sulaiman; and Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas.