Dapsy S’wak: PAS MP’s remarks against unity govt’s KKB candidate an insult to all vernacular school students

KUCHING (May 2): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak has urged PAS Youth chief and Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari to focus on the discussion of policies and national direction as the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election in Selangor kicks off.

Its Political Education Bureau chief Soo Tien Ren said every election should be a platform for political figures to discuss policies and national direction.

“Election is not a platform for personal attacks,” he said in a statement in response to Ahmad Fadhli’s recent remarks against unity government’s candidate Pang Sock Tao for her Chinese education background.

According to Soo, the PAS lawmaker’s remarks were an insult to all students from vernacular schools.

“I believe every graduate of vernacular primary and secondary schools love this country as much as those who studied in Sekolah Kebangsaan, and all of us believe that diversity is the cornerstone of this country,” said the DAP Youth leader.

On April 27, the Election Commission (EC) announced a four-cornered fight between the candidates of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an Independent for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election.

Former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Pang Sock Tao who is representing PH is challenged by Bersatu Hulu Selangor acting head Khairul Azhari Saut representing PN, Hafizah Zainuddin (PRM) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election was called following the demise of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The EC set the polling day for the by-election on May 11, while early voting is on May 7.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election is the seventh after the 15th general elections in 2022.