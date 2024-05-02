Fatimah: Dedicated attention needed to address growing prevalence of suicidal behaviour among adolescents

KUCHING (May 2): The growing prevalence of suicidal behaviour among adolescents is becoming increasingly alarming, requiring dedicated attention from all to address and prevent it, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Referring to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), Fatimah said that one in eight adolescents in Malaysia has experienced thoughts of suicide, while one in 10 has attempted it.

She pointed out that the findings indicate that suicidal ideation has been increasing over the past decade.

“In NHMS 2012, 7.9 per cent reported having suicidal thoughts, with 6.8 per cent attempted suicide. By NHMS 2017, these figures rose to 10 per cent for suicidal thoughts, and 6.9 per cent for suicide attempts.

“However, in NHMS 2022, the numbers increased further, with 13.1 per cent reporting suicidal thoughts and 9.5 per cent attempting suicide. We do not want these numbers to keep going up,” she said in her officiating speech during the launch of the Sarawak Suicide Reporting Card (SASaR) held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Commenting further, Fatimah noted that in the 2022 report, one out of four individuals had reported feeling depressed, with girls exhibiting a higher tendency towards depression than boys.

“It’s concerning for our children because suicides seem to happen without clear reasons, and they can be caused by many factors,” she added.

Therefore, it is important to establish capacity and support systems to prevent suicides, said Fatimah.

“We do not want them to feel so isolated that they think it is better to end their lives than to keep living with their problems.

“The decriminalisation of suicide attempts and the amendment to the Mental Health Act, last year, have been a milestone in enabling vulnerable individuals to seek help without fear,” she said.

Fatimah disclosed that between 2019 and 2023, the Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS) had partnered with various individuals, agencies, and NGOs through the Zero Suicide Sarawak initiatives to address suicidal issues.

The initiatives included programmes such as Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention for teachers and school counsellors, developing Media Statement Guidelines for Reporting Suicide/Attempted Suicide, and conducting training sessions on implementing these guidelines for enforcement agencies.

Additionally, webinars on suicide prevention were organised in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day, along with training sessions for media practitioners on Safe and Responsible Suicide Reporting.

Awareness programmes like Suicide Postvention Awareness Training, Seminar for Igniting Hope 2022, and Crisis Negotiation training for Sarawak Frontline Officers were also conducted

Fatimah also emphasised the crucial role of the media in shaping public opinion and reducing the stigma surrounding suicide.

“Suicide affects not only the individuals but the community surrounding them.

“Therefore, suicide prevention is the responsibility of all parties and awareness about this issue is vital,” she added.