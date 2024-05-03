Former journalist becomes Sabah’s first organ donor for the year

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): A former journalist became the first organ donor in Sabah this year after her death due to medical problems, recently.

The late Kriscy Limjoon, 43, donated her corneas after her family announced their intention to donate her organs to help other patients in need.

Sabah State Health Department director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said the results of the evaluation found that only her eyes were still suitable for donation, and the family agreed to continue with the noble wish.

“A pair of donated corneas has also been successfully transplanted and helped restore the sight of two patients,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The organ donation and transplant procedure were performed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital recently.

Kriscy, originally from Kampung Domis Hungab, Penampang, and a mother of two children, used to work as a reporter for Borneo Mail before becoming an English teacher at a private school in the state.

Dr Asits said the family described her as a pure-hearted person, cheerful but firm in carrying out her duties, besides loving to help people, and always giving support to local traders.

He said despite not having the opportunity to register as an organ donor, she had discussed her desire to donate her organs with her family.

“The Sabah State Health Department expresses its condolences and expresses deepest appreciation to the family for this donation. May the soul of the deceased be blessed and the family be given strength to face this loss.

“The department also wants to encourage the public to talk with their loved ones about the topic of organ donation so that it will be easy for them to make a donation decision,” he said.