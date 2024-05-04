Miri associations out to empower community through bakery course

MIRI (May 4): The Miri City Women Caring Association, Miri Education Initiative Society (MEIS), and Sarawak Taiwan Graduates Association Miri Division jointly conducted a two-day bakery course at the Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec) here, recently.

The sessions were facilitated by three pastry chefs: Taiwan Chung Hua University’s Prof Chen Yao Ling, and Twin Brothers Patisserie founders Lee Jun Tak and Lee Jun Wei.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting officiated at the opening ceremony for the course, which registered 70 participants including students and single mothers.

”Baking isn’t just an interest or a hobby. When learnt and executed well, it can become a skill that enables one to turn it into a business opportunity to further improve income,” he said in his speech.

Moreover, the Piasau assemblyman encouraged the participants to expand their knowledge in baking further by learning more about the local ‘kuih-muih’ (traditional cakes and snacks).

“There are many modern pastries that can be found easily in stores and markets, but the traditional ‘kuih’ are getting harder and harder to find these days, as they use natural ingredients, rather than artificial extracts.

“Combine both modern and traditional tastes, this can bring a new spark to the palate – and, filling a gap for new business opportunities,” said Ting.