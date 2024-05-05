MUT: Activities related to commercial use, distribution of natural gas, LPG in S’wak must be registered for permit

KUCHING (May 5): Activities related to the commercial use and distribution of natural gas (NG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Sarawak must be registered for an operating licence or permit, said Sarawak gas distribution director Kasvenda Kassim.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT), he said this requirement

is stipulated in the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 (DGO 2016).

“Failure of any party to comply with the provisions of Section 7(g), DGO 2016, may result in a fine of not exceeding RM 200,000 or an imprisonment of not exceeding five years or both, if convicted,” he said.

He also revealed that under the Distribution of Gas (Installation and Competency) Regulations, 2021, premises such as self-service laundries and restaurants that have a gas installation system must be registered with MUT.

He said this also applies to contractors and workers who instal gas installations at these premises.

“If any party is found not to comply with the rules, the offender can be fined a sum of RM100,000 or imprisoned for not more than two years, or both, if convicted,” he added.

According to him, MUT has issued a total of 437 operating permits, and a total of 355 NG and LPG licences throughout Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the statement revealed an awareness and inspection programme was carried out recently by officers from the Gas Distribution and Enforcement Division of the MUT.

They were joined by the counterparts from Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS), the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the local authorities which are North Kuching City Hall (DBKU) ) and the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

During the programme, the premises inspected were self-service laundry operators, restaurants, LPG distributors and shops that sell LPG cylinders in Matang, Kuching.