Satok rep: Construction of long-awaited Sg Bintangor bridge being expedited

KUCHING (May 5): The construction of the long-awaited Sungai Bintangor bridge project is being expedited, according to Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.

The project is now fast-tracked and can be completed the soonest by year-end, if no interruption, he said.

“When we had our monthly meeting with the contractor and the Public Works Department (PWD), initially they said the project will be completed in the middle of next year.

“After the meeting, we agreed to fast-track the project with construction works on overtime until 10pm with the consent of the villagers. God willing, it will be completed before the fasting month next year.

“We are looking to expedite this further and with no interruptions to the works, it is possible that it can be even be opened by Dec 31 this year,” he said when officiating at the PBB Satok Zone 2 Aidilfitri celebration at Dewan Datu Merpati Jepang here on last night.

Ibrahim said the project was delayed due to the shortage of materials and other factors after construction was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Sungai Bintangor bridge which is our iconic bridge project is delayed, not entirely due to problems with the contractors but was caused by issues that are beyond our control.

“During the pandemic, work had to be stopped and after Covid-19, the price of steel increased and we faced steel shortages due to the factories being closed.

“We also faced other issues such as drainage problems in the area as well as the sensitivities of the local community nearby who opposed construction works being done during certain times,” he said.

He pledged that efforts are being made to resolve the issues affecting the community through PBB Satok’s development committee headed by political secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, Irwan Zulkarnain Muhammad Hasbie.

The PBB Satok Zone 2 Aidilfitri celebration was jointly organised by PBB Kampung No.3, Kampung No.4, Kampung No.5 and Kampung No.6 sub-branches.

Also present were Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman; a political secretary to the Premier, Abdul Samat Gany and Irwan who is the programme’s organising chairman.