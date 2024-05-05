Premier: Sarawak set to export 240,000 tonnes of hydrogen to Japan, Korea by 2028

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak is set to export a total of 240,000 tonnes of hydrogen to Japan and Korea by 2028, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that this would establish Sarawak as a leading producer of clean and renewable energy.

He pointed out that with a hydrogen energy source, Sarawak would indirectly become a major player in power generation, thus boosting Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through sales tax.

“We will export 240,000 tonnes of hydrogen to Korea and Japan, and for domestic use, we will retain 7,000 tonnes of hydrogen.

“This means that if we export, we can impose sales tax, which will add to the state’s revenue. Additionally, we will become a major producer in terms of renewable energy,” he said at the Aidilfitri gathering organised by the Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs (DUBS) here yesterday.

He added that the government has made significant efforts to provide infrastructure for development and digital economy in large-scale projects for Sarawak entrepreneurs to benefit from.

As such, he called on entrepreneurs to also master new technology.

“There is no other way; we need to have skills in technology, whether it’s digital technology or technology that adds value to our resources,” he said.