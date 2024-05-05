SABC Council members visits Deputy Premier’s Aidilfitri open house

KUCHING (May 5): A delegation from the Sarawak-Australia Business Chamber (SABC) attended the Aidilfitri Ramah Tamah hosted by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today.

Leading the delegation on the festive event was SABC president Rodger Chan, said a press release.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, is deputy patron of SABC.

Also present was Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh, who is vice patron of SABC.

Among the SABC delegates were deputy president Dato Lester Matthew, vice presidents Dominic Su, Dr Intan Rahmah Tazuddin and Henry Chuo, secretary general Jonathan Ngu, treasurer Joseph Chuo, and council executives Mohd Nazrul Tengah and Rosanne Chai.