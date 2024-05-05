Vietnamese dominate Borneo Marathon again

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): Vietnamese marathoners Trinh Dinh An and Nong Thi Chang were crowned the Men’s and Women’s Open 42km winners in the Borneo Marathon in Likas yesterday.

It was the second straight year that Vietnam dominated the top placing in the full marathon race after Le Van Tuan and Nguyen Thi Duong had done so last year.

And to make it even more memorable, Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet made it three full marathon titles for Vietnam when she finished top of the Women’s Veteran event.

In the Men’s Open, Trinh Dinh An crossed the finish line at the Likas Stadium in two hours fifty minutes and twelve seconds (2:50.12s) to win by just over a minute over Japanese runner Yuki Kaneyama (2:51.16s) while Muhammad Amirul Hamdi Jamil of Brunei Darussalam came in third in 2:54.32s.

Nong Thi Chang gave Vietnam a second title on the day when she clocked 3:14.09s to top the Women’s Open race followed by Malaysian duo Li Min Ho (3:44.47s) and Ai Mai Li (3:50.19s).

“My initial goal was (to finish) in three hours but due to rain, I was exhausted … I felt cold and suffered minor stomachache too.

“However, when I saw all the runners around me, I told myself to just keep going. The strategy is to rest little after every water station to regain my strength.

“I was also felt motivated by the support from the people along the way. Everyone is very friendly and I love the people here.

“In the end, I was glad that I managed to reach the finish line. I was really tired but luckily I did not suffer serious injury or pain.

“I’m hapy with the victory and the organiser did a really good job with the Borneo Marathon,” Nong Thi Chang, who has a best time of 3:00.21s, said after the prize presentation.

Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet, on the other hand, completed the title hattrick for Vietnam after taking the top podium finish in the Women’s Veteran in a time of 3:24.39s.

Jamie Fu and fellow Malaysian runners Sue Lynn Ho settled for second and third placings in 3:47.07s and 3:53.43s respectively.

Organised by the Kinabalu Running Club (KRC), the Borneo Marathon which had attracted entries from various countries, also featured the 21km and 10km races.

Borneo Marathon 2024 Results

Marathon (42km)

Men’s Open

1. Trinh Dinh An (Vie) 2:50.12s

2. Yuki Kaneyama (Jpn) 2:51.16s

3. Muhammad Amirul Hamdi Jamil (Bru) 2:54.32s

Women’s Open

1. Nong Thi Chang (Vie) 3:14.09s

2. Li Min Ho (Mas) 3:44.47s

3. Ai Mai Li (Mas) 3:50.19s

Men’s Veteran

1.Yushiyuki Ono (Jpn) 2:51.23s

2. Daved Simpat (Mas) 3:05.18s

3. Masazumi Tokuwaka (Jpn) 3:14.46s

Women’s Veteran

1. Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet (Vie) 3:24.39s

2. Jamie Fu (Mas) 3:47.07s

3. Sue Lynn Ho (Mas) 3:53.43s

Men’s Senior Veteran

1. Jimmy Chai Ping Guan (Mas) 3:07.29s

2. Mohd Rashid Rahim (Mas) 3:07.38s

3. Kuang Ek Kho (Mas) 3:30.51s

Women’s Senior Veteran

1. Mimi Yong (Mas) 4:08.24s

2. Li Ling Saw (Mas) 4:29.08s

3. Lim Mi Kong (Mas) 4:39.33s

Half Marathon (21km)

Men’s Open

1. Romieo Gomboh Mieo (Mas) 1:19.27s

2. Lau Ka Ki (Hkg) 1:22.01s

3. Faez Ismail (Mas 1:22.21s

Women’s Open

1. Lavinia Kong (Mas) 1:38.31s

2. Dorine Ng Gek Khim (Sgp) 1:42.09s

3. Stephanie Wah (Mas) 1:43.39s

Men’s Veteran

1. Dmytro Badyvski (Ukr) 1:28.52s

2. Faizal Wahid (Mas) 1:29.20s

3. Ruston Masri (Mas) 1:29.24s

Women’s Veteran

1. Lim Baoying (Sgp) 1:34.38s

2. Michelle Wong (Mas) 1:42.28s

3. Irene Goh (Mas) 1:51.03s

Men’s Senior Veteran

1. Takehiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 1:21.57s

2. Yusop Tungkob (Mas) 1:26.49s

3. Siew Toong Choong (Sgp) 1:28.45s

Women’s Senior Veteran

1.Anthea Muir (Aus) 2:03.21s

2. Lee Tin Lam (Mas) 2:13.42s

3. Mee Kien Yen (Mas) 2:14.55s

10km

Men’s Open

1. Ruzaini Mahadi (Bru) 34.40s

2. Calvin Rowell Rompog (Mas) 36.05s

3. Nick Chok (Bru) 36.07s

Women’s Open

1. Mira Zaini (Bru) 48.14s

2. Vierawatie Haris (Mas) 52.10s

3. Joanne Chai Suk May (Mas) 52.29s

Junior Boy’s Open

1. Irfan Izz Affandi (Mas) 38.40s

2. Azach Ahzron Victor (Mas) 40.17s

3. Arthur Gimbun (Mas) 40.35s

Junior Girl’s Open

1. Sharlene Fioney Sonny (Mas) 47.19s

2. Adella Dhaniya M. Adam Danial (Mas) 50.37s

3. Adella Dhanisa M. Adam Danial (Mas) 52.25s

Men’s Veteran

1. Asdi Asdi (Mas) 38.52s

2. Simon Gelasius Kudjil (Mas) 39.04s

3. Akilinnizam Sulaiman (Bru) 40.47s

Women’s Veteran

1. Ley Mee Lee (Mas) 48.38s

2. Epang Sarawi (Mas) 50.00s

3. Yap Chui Ling (Mas) 54.22s