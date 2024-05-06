Project must start operating early to overcome Papar water supply issue – Armizan

PAPAR (May 6): Phase Two of the Kogopon water treatment plant upgrade project must begin operating early to overcome water supply issues in Papar and its surrounding areas, Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said.

As such, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said there were several matters to prioritise to ensure that the plant could be completed and operate earlier than scheduled in August 2026, adding that the Sabah State Water Department (JANS) has been instructed to ensure that the intake and filter components are completed first, within two years.

“The cost of the project involves an allocation of around RM365 million to raise the capacity of treated water from 40 million litres daily (MLD) to 80 MLD.

“The additional 40 MLD will bring the total water supply produced to 103 MLD compared to the current 63 MLD produced by all water treatment plants in Papar area,” he told reporters after visiting the water treatment plant here today, adding that the water from the plant would not only supply the residents in Papar but also those in Ulu Kimanis, Selatan Putatan and a part of Kem Lok Kawi.

Armizan also shared that the construction of the second intake to support the Emergency Water Supply Scheme water treatment plant in Kampung Limbahau will be implemented soon, with the design being completed this week after a series of discussions were held.

“After this, JANS will bring a paper for the consideration of the Sabah state Cabinet to request for allocation after the procurement process is done. I urge the state government and JANS to ensure the process is settled within a month,” he said.

Armizan also noted that the state government needed to be serious and build a dam that was previously identified for the Papar area as a long-term solution, adding that the project has yet to be implemented even with the change of state governments.

“This is a long-standing issue due to many limitations, including interference by outsiders who influenced residents to reject the development. If the dam isn’t built, then the water issue won’t be solved.

“There are more developments, such as housing, being built every day, which will require water supply. Therefore, I hope that the state government will be firm about this matter… set aside politics and let us all support this effort,” he added. – Bernama